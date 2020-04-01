UCO raising funds to help students affected by COVID-19

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – The University of Central Oklahoma Foundation is working to help students who are suffering during the global pandemic.

The University of Central Oklahoma Foundation is raising funds to support the UCO COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund.

So far, the crowdfunding campaign has raised more than $32,000 from donors.

Officials say many students are struggling to cover the costs related to food, housing and access to technology since the pandemic spread.

“Many of our hardworking students work one or more jobs that no longer exist because of closures on campus and within the community,” said Anne Holzberlein, vice president for UCO Advancement and president of the UCO Foundation. “We hope this fund helps alleviate some of the anxiety that our students may be experiencing during this time of uncertainty.”

The relief fund will offer limited emergency financial assistance to current UCO students who are unable to pay for essential expenses because of a temporary hardship related to COVID-19.

To apply, visit UCO’s website.