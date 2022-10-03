EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Students at a local community college will soon be able to transfer to a local university a little easier.

The University of Central Oklahoma and Redlands Community College now have a transfer agreement that allows Redlands students to seamlessly transfer to UCO.

“This transfer agreement provides a seamless pathway for Redlands students to become Central Bronchos after earning their associate degree,” said Patti Neuhold-Ravikumar, UCO president. “Partnerships like this help break down barriers for those who want to pursue a bachelor’s degree.”

Through the partnership, Redlands students will be able to access various resources that provide a smooth transition to university life.

UCO will also create academic pathways for Redlands’ top transfer majors.

“Redlands staff has been diligently ensuring that our courses are easily transferrable,” said Jack Bryant, Redlands president. “We are excited to solidify this partnership, which will encourage students to expand their academic credentials by including an associate degree and providing a smoother path to a bachelor’s degree.”