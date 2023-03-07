EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – The University of Central Oklahoma College of Business Professional Sales team recently took fourth place at the National Collegiate Sales Competition (NCSC) in Kennesaw, Georgia – the highest-ranking achievement at NCSC in team history.

According to UCO, the competition gives students an opportunity to put their skills to the test through role-play events, and speed-selling.

This year, 144 students representing 72 colleges and universities across the country participated in the competition.

In addition to the team’s success, two team members both placed in the top 16 and UCO was the only school to have two competitors in the semi-finals.

“The continued success at national competitions reflects the hard work and dedication of these students, along with the high quality of UCO’s professional selling program on a national stage. We are one of very few schools to place in the top 5 at both national competitions,” Dr. Emily A. Goad, Assistant Professor, Marketing said.

For more information about UCO’s professional sales program, contact egoad@uco.edu.