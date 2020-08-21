UCO student gathering signatures, says she’s owed refund for student fees

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A University of Central Oklahoma student says the university owes her more than $1,000.

“Something needs to be done here,” said Natalie Marshall, Senior Forensics and Criminal Justice student at UCO.

Marshall was back in class this week for the first time since March, when the university put the brakes on in-person classes and moved 100 percent online as the pandemic worsened.

“We were kind of just all in the dark,” she said.

Marshall says she was also employed by the university, but she says her job vanished when the college shut down.

She says she and other students were left footing the bill for services they couldn’t use, like the library, the wellness center and tutoring.

“Here I am, I’m still in school. I have to find a way to pay for everything,” said Marshall.

She says she dished out nearly $1,500 in fees and she wants it back.

Marshall is now pushing this petition, which has already garnered more than 5,000 signatures so far.

Meanwhile, lawsuits aimed at getting fees and, in some cases, even tuition refunded are being filed across the country, including here at home.

One University of Central Oklahoma parent is suing the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education, asking for fees to be refunded.

Kyle Hilbert, an Oklahoma State Representative and Vice Chair of the House of Appropriations and Budget Committee, says universities are already struggling.

“Enrollment is down at various institutions, and then on top of that, you have very little athletic revenue coming in,” said Hilbert.

He says even worse, the state appropriation for higher ed was cut by nearly 4 percent for the 2020-2021 school year.

“Universities are getting hit on all sides,” he said.

UCO tells KFOR that because of pending litigation, it is unable to offer comment on the issue.

Marshall says she just wants answers.

“I think the school should have just been a little bit better prepared,” she said.

Hilbert says even with the financial burden, it’s still in any university’s best interest to help students in any way possible.

“If universities aren’t deemed as being fair to students, they might be able to save some money in the short run, but in the long run it’s going to be harder for them to recruit students,” Hilbert said.

Hilbert also tells KFOR that higher education has not received any of the $1.2 billion dollars in CARES Act money given directly to Oklahoma, but it’s not out of the question.

