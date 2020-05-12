UCO students raise over $82,000 for Children’s Miracle Network despite coronavirus pandemic obstacle

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – University of Central Oklahoma students raised more than $82,000 for the Children’s Miracle Network through their BronchoThon event, which they adapted to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event, held on April 25 as part of the national university dance marathon program, was the grand finale for months of fundraising and included an eight-hour dance marathon as a tribute to the “countless hours that nurses spend on their feet and the continuous struggles sick children face in the hospital,” a UCO news release states.

All the funds raised during the event will go to the Oklahoma Children’s Hospital.

A traditional BronchoThon finale could not be held because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but students were not deterred.

“COVID-19 greatly impacted BronchoThon 2020 from our big fundraising day to the finale event. However, the BronchoThon student leaders met this challenge head-on and quickly adapted to providing an engaging, fun virtual experiences for participants,” said Ellen Engh, assistant director for Student Engagement at UCO. “They planned trivia nights, a friendly game of Family Feud, and taught the morale dance virtually for the UCO community. They looked at the finale event and figured out how they could adapt loved activities to a virtual stage.”

Over 34 teams and 724 students participated in BronchoThon.

Miracle Network families shared their stories during the event, which was held via Facebook Live.

The live event also featured games, a talent show hosted by Miracle children and a DJ-hosted dance party.

“The BronchoThon student leaders were innovative in engaging participants by sending out surprise packages so for the finale event it felt like we were all together. They knew the kids of Oklahoma could not wait, so they kept fighting and raising funds for them,” Engh said.

