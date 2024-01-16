OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The University of Central Oklahoma is launching a ticket forgiveness program for students to perform community service to cover the cost of parking tickets.

The program, run by the Transportation and Parking Services (TPS) and in coordination with the UCO Student Association (UCOSA) and the Office of Community Engagement, will follow the academic calendar of Aug. 1 – July 31.

During this period, students can apply for one citation to be waived after completing a minimum of three community service hours. Citations eligible to be forgiven must be issued in the same academic year with fine amounts of $45 or less that do not predate the community service.

“I’m thrilled for the release of the Serve It Off initiative,” said Lauren Harman, UCOSA president and a senior professional sales major from Moore, Oklahoma. “It’s an opportunity for students to turn their parking tickets into a positive force for the UCO community. It’s not just about paying off fines it’s about showing that together, we can make a real difference and be a part of something bigger than ourselves. I’m appreciative of TPS and their willingness to partner with UCOSA in finding a creative solution to paying off parking tickets.”

Students can apply online for the forgiveness program. Applications will open in January 2024.

“TPS is excited to offer this program alongside UCOSA. This is a great opportunity to turn a negative into a positive by providing service to our community,” said Jennifer Redwine, director of UCO’s TPS.

In addition to the program, campus community members can appeal their citation directly with TPS. Appeals are handled by a two-level process and must be submitted within 10 days of receiving the citation. During the 2023-24 academic year, 75% of citations submitted to the appeal process have been reduced or forgiven entirely.

For more information about the Serve It Off program, visit parking.uco.edu.