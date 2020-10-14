UCO waives ACT, SAT requirements for 2021 admission

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Since the coronavirus pandemic has caused quite a few issues for students, the University of Central Oklahoma is waiving the ACT/SAT requirements for first-year undergraduate applicants who meet specific requirements.

“One of the biggest disruptions is that our first-year students simply can’t sit for the ACT/SAT due to social distancing requirements. We don’t want the inability to take the test due to COVID-19 to be a barrier to a college education,” said John Stephens, director of undergraduate admissions at Central.

To be considered for admissions without a test score, incoming first-time freshmen should indicate on their application that they were unable to take the ACT or SAT due to COVID-19.

Students can then apply with only a high school transcript, but they must have an unweighted 2.7 high school GPA to meet admissions requirements.

“We are eager to work with our students who have faced unprecedented challenges this past academic year to prepare them for college,” Stephens said.

Students who are homeschooled or attend an unaccredited high school are only admissible with ACT or SAT test scores.

Criteria for tuition waiver scholarships under the new temporary admissions standards are being finalized and will be announced soon.

