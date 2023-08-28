EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Todd Lamb says he couldn’t have had a warmer welcome in his first weeks in his new role as the University of Central Oklahoma’s President.

“I’ve been very much anticipating the students returning to campus and they’re back. The heartbeat is back. The pulse is back. The lifeblood of the campus is back,” said Lamb. “They’ve just been very, very encouraging and supportive because we’re all Bronchos together.”

Between helping students unload their belongings on move-in day, attending campus events and speaking to classes, Lamb’s been busy.

“I first met him at move in,” said Ruby Bowman, a freshman from Memphis, Tennessee. “He’s talked to multiple of my classes. I keep seeing him around campus.”

According to the new president, UCO welcomed the largest increase in freshman students year to year in school history for the 2023/24 academic year.

As for his overall vision for the university, Lamb said he wants to make sure UCO is financially sustainable, retains enrollment and owns the workforce.

“Everybody does workforce, but nobody owns workforce,” said Lamb. “We’ve always met the workforce needs for Oklahoma workers, teachers, nurses, business, women, engineers, businessmen and accountants, whatever it might be. We will continue to focus on that and fill these jobs that are much needed in Oklahoma.”

He also wants to instill the “Broncho Way” across campus.

“The Broncho way is to be reflective of our neighborhood, our community, our history in Oklahoma,” said Lamb. “Simply put, UCO will be reflective of stewardship of how we treat each other, stewardship of our resources, and reflecting of all those people that came before us that helped settle this great state called Oklahoma”

According to Lamb, this year UCO has 12,000 Full Time Equivalent (FTE) students.