JONES, Okla. (KFOR) – Jones, a small city in Oklahoma, is home to Ukraine-born priest, Father Stepan Bilogan. The priest told KFOR he’s leaning on prayer and peace for Ukraine and Russia as tension rises.

Bilogan moved to the United States two years ago. After living in New York for a year, he moved to Oklahoma to become the rector of the St. Mary Ukrainian Orthodox Catholic Church in Jones. Bilogan’s interpreter, Mikita Dzialendzik, translated for the priest.

Father Stepan Bilogan (left) and his interpreter, Mikita Dzialendzik.

“The Russian president has done an evil thing and has said evil things. Because what he has done has led to war,” said Bilogan. “Everyone is worried right now, but the best thing the father can do right now is prayer.”

His mother, brother and host of family and friends live in Western Ukraine not too far from the Poland border. Bilogan told KFOR last week he’s worried for their safety.

Father Stepan Bilogan

“Each person who lives by the sword will die by the sword,’ said Bilogan. “[I’m] very concerned because in Ukraine, much of [my] family still remains.”

The national branch of the Orthodox Ukrainian Church is collecting donations for Ukraine. Click here to donate.