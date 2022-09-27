OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Kyiv City Ballet is making a single stop in the Sooner State and will perform twice on October 9th before the troupe continues its inaugural U.S. tour to demonstrate “the resilience of the Ukrainian people.”

“The day before Ukraine was invaded in February, the Kyiv City Ballet unknowingly took one of the last flights out of Kyiv. The company flew to Paris to begin a long-planned tour and have not returned home,” according to a press release from Oklahoma City Community College (OCCC), where the troupe will perform.

“We are honored to share the beauty of ballet with U.S. audiences, through Ukrainian artists,” said Ivan Kozlov, Kyiv City Ballet artistic director. “Touring the States for the first time with a range of ballets makes an important global statement. It demonstrates the resilience of the Ukrainian people,” he said.

The programs will include a variety of ballets including “Tribute to Peace,” and will feature two of Ukraine’s prima ballerinas, Krystina Kadashevych and Oksana Bondarenko, along with the company’s principal dancer, Vsevolod Maevskiy.

“We are privileged to welcome the world-renowned Kyiv City Ballet to OCCC on their historic U.S. tour,” said Dr. Mautra Staley Jones, OCCC President. “Our Visual and Performing Arts Center consistently attracts high caliber talent, and the Kyiv City Ballet is no exception. We believe our community will enjoy a rich cultural experience from this talented troupe.”

The Kyiv City Ballet’s two performances will take place at OCCC’s Visual and Performing Arts Center, located at 7777 S May Ave, on Sunday, October 9th at 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Click here to purchase tickets online, which vary in price from $47 to $75 each, plus a handling fee. Tickets can also be purchased by calling the OCCC Box Office at (405)682-7579.