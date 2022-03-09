NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A Norman couple from Ukraine is sharing the emotional heartbreak they’ve been enduring since Russia invaded their home country two weeks ago. The pair has been calling their loved ones to check in and give their emotional support, but until this war ends they say they won’t be at peace.

“Basically, we were in shock when it happened,” said Iryna Soloshonok of the invasion.

She and her husband, Vadym Soloshonok, describe the last two weeks as anguish, and they fear for the lives of their loved ones daily.

“[It’s] an absolutely unjustifiable and unprovoked war,” Iryna said. “It’s very, very difficult to comprehend.”

Vadym said each day is nerve-wracking, as he calls his family and friends to make sure they’re still alive.

“I don’t know what to tell them,” he explained. “I’m just trying to say something, but it’s very difficult to find any words that can comfort them. There are no such words.”

One of his friends told him he was fleeing to Switzerland.

“He promised to call me the next day to update me but he didn’t,” he said.

Iryna and Vadym Soloshonok

A week later, Vadym still hasn’t heard from him and is unsure of how he is.

The couple is in awe of the courage of those who are staying behind and also the might of those who are defending the nation.

“I’m mostly proud of those people because I don’t know what I would do in such situation, fight or flight,” he wondered.

They also hope the slew of sanctions against Russia from around the globe will bring down the superpower.

In the meantime, they’ll keep in constant touch with their loved ones left in the crossfire.

“It’s my duty to call them and ask if they’re alive,” Vadym said. “And if they’re still alive, ‘OK good. I’ll call you tomorrow to check on you.'”

The Soloshonok’s tell us they’ve also been sending money to humanitarian organizations helping Ukraine, and contacting Oklahoma politicians to see what more our state can do in the fight.