OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahomans showed their support for the people of Ukraine Thursday evening by rallying at the Oklahoma State Capitol, protesting against the Russian invasion.

More than 50 demonstrators attended the event. Many were Ukrainian. They chanted, sang and held up signs, calling for a stop to the deadly war Russia began a week ago.

“Oklahoma stands with Ukraine! Oklahoma stands with Ukraine!” was one of many chants that were exclaimed by the group.

Father Stepan Bilogan, an Oklahoma resident and Ukrainian priest, believes raising their voices, even from more than 5,000 miles away, does matter.

“Because this is how people show their support when we are so far away from Ukraine,” he said.

Oklahoma residents, many of Ukrainian heritage, demonstrate in front of the Oklahoma State Capitol against the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The rally’s Ukrainian organizer, Olena Nesin, said her family in Ukraine is living through a nightmare.

“It’s terrible,” she said. “They bomb and they’re bombing nonstop daily, major city and everywhere. So, we just need to do something.”

Many demonstrators at the capitol are afraid their loved ones could die, civilians unequipped for warfare.

“When you have a family member that’s fighting to protect his family with just a handgun and no armor or nothing, it’s hard, you know?” said demonstrator Archil Veltauri. “You have to worry about and think about people, family members dying every day.”

Protesters gathered in front of the Oklahoma State Capitol, calling for invading Russian forces to leave the sovereign nation of Ukraine.

United, the group sang the Ukrainian national anthem to make their presence known, as they hope for, pray for and demand the end of the Russian invasion.

“There’s not much we can do, but it’s better than nothing and we just want to show the Ukrainian people, the world that we stand with Ukraine,” demonstrator Mariana Pitts said.

Beyond their rally, the demonstrators also encourage Oklahomans to connect with local, state or national organizations that are collecting money, goods or supplies for the people of Ukraine.