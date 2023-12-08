EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) — Firefighters responded to a reported duplex fire near NW 178th Street and N Western Avenue on Friday afternoon.

Duplex fire near NW 178th Street and N Western Avenue. Image courtesy KFOR.

According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, the fire started when a resident left a candle unattended in a second story bedroom and left the home to run errands.

When the resident returned and opened the door, she was met by smoke coming through the doorway. She then shut the door and called 911.

OKCFD District Chief Andrew McCann told News 4 at the scene that the fire was contained to the bedroom thanks to the resident shutting the door behind her as she exited the structure. McCann also stressed the importance of never leaving a lit candle unattended.

OKCFD says there is significant smoke damage on the second floor of the duplex, but no one was injured as a result of the fire.