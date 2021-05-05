Unattended candle to blame for northeast Oklahoma City house fire

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Firefighters say a candle is to blame for a house fire in northeast Oklahoma City.

Around 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a house fire near N.E. 44th and Prospect.

When fire crews arrived, they realized the home was fully engulfed in flames.

At one point, officials heard ammunition going off in the blaze.

Fortunately, they were able to quickly knock down the fire and no one was injured.

Authorities say they were able to pinpoint the cause of the fire to an unattended candle.