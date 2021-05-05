Unattended candle to blame for northeast Oklahoma City house fire

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Firefighters say a candle is to blame for a house fire in northeast Oklahoma City.

Around 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a house fire near N.E. 44th and Prospect.

When fire crews arrived, they realized the home was fully engulfed in flames.

At one point, officials heard ammunition going off in the blaze.

Fortunately, they were able to quickly knock down the fire and no one was injured.

Authorities say they were able to pinpoint the cause of the fire to an unattended candle.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Download the NEW KFOR App!

Image of the KFOR app

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report