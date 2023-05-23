HENRYETTA, Okla. (KFOR)- Seven bodies were found on a registered sex offender’s property earlier this month. Loved ones of the deceased have identified all seven as a convicted sex offender, his wife, her children and two other teens.

McFadden shot six people to death before turning the weapon on himself, according to officials.

He was a registered sex offender after serving time for a rape conviction.

In an Open Records Request, News 4 obtained four radio logs and four 90-day self-check-ins pertaining to Jesse McFadden.

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections Chief of Communications Kay Thompson told KFOR McFadden was not on probation after his release from prison.

However, as a “habitual and aggravated” sex offender, he was required to check in with the sheriff’s office every 90 days.

The purpose of a self-check-in is to verify the sex offender’s address, according to Thompson.

News 4 spoke with Okmulgee County Sheriff Eddie Rice. He confirmed McFadden had been an Okmulgee County resident since May 2022.

McFadden’s first self-check-in was conducted on June 10. The second one was performed on September 9. The third one took place on December 9 and the fourth one happened on March 8.

The information collected included:

McFadden’s correct mailing, physical address, and phone number

McFadden’s Department of Corrections ID number

All occupants at the home address where Holly Guess, Rylee Allen, Michael Mayo, and Tiffany Guess were listed

All vehicles McFadden may have been driving

Current employment.

The length of time listed for McFadden having lived with Guess and her children was at least two years.

In the documents KFOR received Monday morning was a copy of the only home compliance check the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office performed on McFadden.

In an email from the sheriff’s office, KFOR was told home compliance checks were performed at “different intervals.”

That statement was sent to KFOR on May 11, but when asked for clarification on what “different intervals” means, no one responded.

In a previous statement made by Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Jason Dawson, he compared home compliance checks to playing darts.

“We do compliance checks but it’s like throw a dart, see which we’re going to do because that’s all the resources we have to do,” said Dawson.

Sheriff Rice told News 4 Monday morning, home compliance checks are only completed on sex offenders when a complaint against the person is filed.

Records show McFadden underwent one home compliance check on June 24, 2022.

The same information as a self-check-in was jotted down.

KFOR asked Rice if deputies walked through McFadden’s home during that home compliance check. He said no.

“We’ve had a monster among us,” stated Page.

Sheriff Rice stated convicted sex offenders still have rights, so unless the individual grants them permission to walk through, there’s essentially nothing they can do.

Even then, Sheriff Rice said if permission to walk through the home was granted, they would only be allowed to walk through rooms in which doors are open.

“The excuse has been made where we can’t go into their home [because] they have rights. When you sexually violate somebody, you lose your rights. I’m sorry. You lose your rights in jail. So if you want rights in this life, don’t be a sexual abuser, specially to children,” said Page.

Thompson said there are zero state requirements when it comes to home compliance checks.

“We cannot speak to any practices or procedures around local law enforcement home checks,” added Thompson.

News 4 clarified with Thompson the responsibility of home compliance checks are left up to local law enforcement.

“Correct,” she said.

Page said local law enforcement has truly dropped the ball in this case.

“This should have never happened,” he added.

There was a complaint-like call that came into the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office January 29, 2023.

An anonymous female called in to express concern over McFadden living with three underage children.

Records show she wanted it documented and looked into.

Dispatcher notes show McFadden’s information was run through the state sex offender registry in which Holly Guess was confirmed to be his “fiance” and the three kids were hers.

Sheriff Rice told KFOR that is the gist of what his department did when they received the radio log. Nothing further was done.

“An unchecked sin and unchecked evil and unchecked misconduct that grows and sin grows and sin becomes bigger and sin festers and sin becomes a monster,” said Page.

Radio logs from May 1, the day seven bodies were discovered in Henryetta, were also provided to News 4.

The first log is from around 10 a.m.

The initial call type was an “attempt to locate” at McFadden’s property.

Deputies were at McFadden’s property for 19 minutes before leaving.

The second log is from a relative of Holly Guess’. The initial call type was “missing person.”

The caller advised he had not been able to get a hold of Guess and her three children since April 28. He said he was en route from Westville to Henryetta.

The final radio log is from 2:22 p.m.

This record shows an attempt to serve a search warrant to McFadden.

It was during this search warrant that seven bodies were found on the property.

Records show Okmulgee County deputies didn’t “complete the task” until five and a half hours later.

Pastor Page spoke with News 4 about what his community has looked like since the murder-suicide.

He walked through McFadden’s home with the Webster family and News 4 three weeks ago.

“If [law enforcement] would have seen what my eyes have seen, it don’t take a rocket scientist to know that this is even bigger than just something that happened local,” stated Page. “Thank God that they asked me to go because I couldn’t imagine what they would have endured if I had not have been there with them. It was bad enough even with me there, but I thank God that he allowed me to walk through those days with them.”

Page said it has been hard being bombarded with media requests, but that he was ready to talk Monday morning.

“Something I want to go on record to say is that Henryetta is a good town. We’ve got a lot of good people here. We are not a town of vicious monsters, as it would appear,” explained Page. “What happened here is extremely out of the ordinary.”

Moving forward, he doesn’t want his community, parents, or law enforcement to turn a “blind eye to evil.”

“I want to take this moment to say this: Parents investigate where your kids is going. Every adult. I don’t care if it’s an adult in Sunday school teaching the class. I don’t care if it’s a Pastor,” he said. “If your child is going to be with them outside of your presence, pull a background check because we can’t just grieve that this happened and we can’t just wish it hadn’t happened, but then move forward and not take a proactive stance to come against it.”

Page said there isn’t just one person to point the finger of blame at in this situation.

He told KFOR a big part of it though is “unchecked sins” which leads back to law enforcement.

“That monster among us is not bigger than the God in us. You know, the Bible says greater is he the sinners than he that’s in the world. But I’m saying all that to say is parents, grandparents, school administration, local law enforcement, Department of Corrections, everybody involved… some just didn’t do their jobs,” said Page.

Page looked to many Bible verses, one being John 16:33.

“I have said these things to you, that in me you may have peace. In the world you will have tribulation. But take heart; I have overcome the world,” the Bible verse reads.

He added a key player in all this is “praying and watching.”

Page thanks everyone who has prayed over their community and the families impacted. He says the next step that needs to be reinforced in watching.

“Local law enforcement should have been watching adults connected to this situation, should have been watching,” stated Page. “I’m not saying any of these things to condemn. What I’m saying is we’ve got to come through this and we’ve got to heal people. We’ve got to heal our community. And the only thing that will heal is love. Anger is not going to heal, even though we all have a right to be angry at what’s happened.”

Page wrapped up his interview by reiterating how grea of a city Henryetta is.

“A place not of evil, but a place where there is God fearing people who–we’re going to do a better job, we’re going to pray more, we’re going to be more active in making sure that the schools is running background checks on these kids as parents,” said Page.

Page asks that everyone following the Henryetta murder-suicide continue praying for those affected.