ELGIN, Okla. (KFOR) — A forgotten hero was laid to rest Thursday at Fort Sill National Cemetery.

Franklin Muffler died on September 5 after serving decades in the United States Army.

Muffler died alone, but strangers made sure the Gulf War veteran received a proper farewell.

“We see too many unclaimed soldiers,” said Jerry McAdory with Stephens County Honor Guard.

McAdory said all of those who served deserve to be honored.

“They are part of our family, the military we are handed brothers and sisters all branches of the services,” said McAdory.

It is not known if Muffler had any family, but fellow veterans, active duty soldiers and friends paid their respects.

Michael Spears worked closely with Muffler for years in range operations.

“He could be a card and cut up and tell jokes and stories that would really keep you cracking and laughing,” said Spears.

Muffler was laid to rest among 10,000 fallen soldiers and their family members by family members who are making sure his service won’t be forgotten.

“No veteran should ever be buried alone,” said Billy Hope with Patriot Guard Riders.