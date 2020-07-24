Undercover investigation leads to former firefighter’s arrest

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Investigators say a former Macomb firefighter has been arrested after allegedly communicating with an undercover deputy.

The Canadian County Sheriff’s Office deputy was posing as a 14-year-old girl on a popular social media website.

Officials say 37-year-old Charles Guess began talking with the decoy about having sex with her and if she had a problem being with older guys.

During the investigation, authorities say that Guess stated he had other sexual relationships with underage females.

Ultimately, Guess made plans to head to a gym in Canadian County to pick up the teen for sex. When Guess arrived at the meeting point, deputies arrested him on a complaint of lewd acts with a child.

Guess admitted to investigators he was talking sexually to what he believed was a 14-year-old female and planned to have sex with her. Guess stated he knew it was illegal to talk to a child sexually and to have sex with a minor.

At the time of his arrest, officials say Guess had a photograph of a 13-year-old female in his wallet he obtained from his church. Investigators are currently working on the identity of the child and to see if she is a victim.

“I’m extremely happy with this arrest, and I’m praying we can identify the other under-aged girls Guess told us he had sex with so he can be charged for those crimes as well,” said Chris West, Canadian County Sheriff.

