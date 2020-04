OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Last week, President Donald Trump signed a $2.2 trillion economic rescue package amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The stimulus checks are going out to Americans in the next three weeks or so.

There is money for citizens, and forgiveable loans for small businesses.

Tax expert Travis Watkins with Travis Watkins Tax Resolution & Accounting spoke to KFOR about details of the relief act.

