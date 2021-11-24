Unemployment claims continue to decline in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma Employment Security Commission officials say unemployment claims continue falling in the state.

The four-week moving average for unemployment claims declined for the 17th consecutive week with the week ending Nov. 13, according to OESC officials.

“Oklahoma’s unemployment rate is third lowest in the nation and the lowest it has been in 45 years since we started using the current method of measuring unemployment in 1976,” said Shelley Zumwalt, OESC Executive Director. “I’m proud to see Oklahoma progress past pre-pandemic numbers and reach new milestones for our state. Moving forward, we are committed to ensuring that our state sees continued economic growth.”

OESC shared the following unemployment claim data for the week ending Nov. 13:

The number of initial claims, unadjusted, totaled 1,828, a decrease of 192 from the previous week’s level of 2,020.

The less volatile initial claims four-week moving average was 2,352, a decrease of 90 from the previous week’s average of 2,442.

The number of continued claims totaled 14,478, a decrease of 879 from the previous week’s level of 15,357.

Continued claims’ four-week moving average was 15,683, a decrease of 563 from the previous week’s average of 16,246.

The unemployment rate for the month of October was 2.7 percent.

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics website data goes as far back as 2011. October’s 2.7 percent unemployment rate is the best it’s been in the past 10 years for Oklahoma.

Oklahoma’s unemployment rate has steadily improved since it hit a 13 percent high in April 2020, a month after the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Individuals who need unemployment benefits are advised to go to ui.ok.gov.