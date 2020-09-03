Unemployment claims continue to decline in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission continues to see a decline in unemployment claims.

The decline continued into the week ending Aug. 29, resulting in 10-straight weeks of fewer Oklahomans filing for unemployment benefits, according to an OESC news release.

The state’s four-week unemployment claim average decreased for both initial claims and continued claims.

“Initial claims decreased to 5,125 for the week of Aug. 29, dropping 939 from the previous week’s revised level of 6,064,” the news release states. “Continued claims totaled 108,965, dropping by 13,548 from the previous week’s 122,513.”

OESC has paid more than $2.9 billion in total benefits and has processed more than 820,000 claims since the pandemic began in March.

“I’m thrilled to see claim numbers declining for the 10th week in a row, and I certainly hope these rates continue to fall,” said Shelley Zumwalt, OESC executive director. “This trend is a good sign that the job gains we saw in July were not a fluke, and, even though we saw less job growth in August, the state’s economic outlook is steadily improving.”

KFOR reported last week that although unemployment claims continue to decline, thousands of Oklahomans are still waiting on unemployment benefits.

But Zumwalt said the agency’s years-old technology is to blame for many of the problems OESC is experiencing. She said OESC could soon have a new computer system to process unemployment claims.

OESC released the following unemployment statistics for the week ending on Aug. 29:

For the file week ending Aug. 29, the advance number of initial claims, unadjusted, totaled 5,125, a decrease of 939 from the previous week’s revised level of 6,064.



For the same file week, the less volatile initial claims’ four-week moving average was 5,859, down 371 from the previous week’s revised average of 6,230.



For the file week ending August 29, the advance unadjusted number of continued claims totaled 108,965, down 13,548 from the previous week’s revised level of 122,513.



For the same file week, the less volatile continued claims four-week moving average was 121,189, down 3,539 from the previous week’s revised average of 124,728.

If you are seeking unemployment benefits, click here and create an account with the “Get Started” button.

“Unemployment claimants should be aware that not returning to work when recalled or when work is available could potentially lead to disqualification from receiving unemployment benefits,” the news release states.

OESC commissioners on Tuesday confirmed Zumwalt as the OESC’s executive director. She was appointed interim director in May.

