Unemployment claims decline in Oklahoma for 31st consecutive week

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Continued and initial unemployment claims continue declining in Oklahoma.

Both initial and continued unemployment claims are down, with the four-week moving average of continued claims declining for the 31st consecutive week, according to an Oklahoma Employment Security Commission news release.

“We are encouraged to see the drop in continued claims for the 31st consecutive week. There was a significant drop in continued claims from last week, but we do expect to see a correction in reporting from the U.S. Department of Labor that will increase claims but still show a decline,” said Shelley Zumwalt, OESC Executive Director. “Our staff has worked incredibly hard to help claimants in need. In less than a year since last March, we have paid out over $4 billion in benefits.”

The following are unemployment numbers for the week ending Jan. 23:

For the week ending Jan. 23, the advance number of initial claims, unadjusted, totaled 5,302, a decrease of 1,842 from the previous week’s revised level of 7,144.

Initial claims’ four-week moving average was 6,381, an increase of 68 from the previous week’s revised average of 6,313.

The advance unadjusted number of continued claims totaled 20,267, a decrease of 19,792 from the previous week’s revised level of 40,059.*

Continued claims’ four-week moving average was 35,990, a decrease of 4,716 from the previous week’s revised average of 40,706.

The news release also gave an update on Continued Assistance Act (CAA) benefits, saying OESC paid out over $240 million in the latest round of payouts on Jan. 25-26.

“Our team worked tirelessly to get benefits into the hands of claimants in order to provide much needed relief,” Zumwalt said. “On Monday and Tuesday, the agency paid out over $240 million to claimants in Continued Assistance Act benefits. This is more funds paid out in two days than the nearly $230 million OESC paid out in four months for the Lost Wage Assistance program. I am grateful for our staff’s hard work in making this happen efficiently.”

Oklahomans who haven’t received CAA benefits but believe they are eligible for those benefits are advised to visit oklahoma.gov/oesc and use the virtual agent to report the issue.

“OESC is working to fix any issues with payments as they are reported,” the news release state.