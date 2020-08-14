Unemployment problems continue with ‘Way2Go’ debit cards

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Bob Coxsey has worked the same job every day for over half a century.

“For 54 years, I’ve been going to work and getting there as quick as I can. I’ve not ever hated my job. Plus, I worked on all the 60’s Corvettes and Camaros,” the 75-year-old said.

He’s a mechanic at Bob Howard Chevrolet and after so many years in the industry, his co-workers are his family.

One of them even got him his mask.

“He calls me dad!” Coxsey laughed.

He’s one-of-a-kind at the dealership.

“I go in every night and visit with the guys that are working, and they want to know when I’m coming back and I say, ‘Well, whenever the virus lets me,'” he said.

His name is now on a long list of Oklahomans dealing with unemployment problems.

He was furloughed back in March and successfully filed his claim.

Not long after that, he got his debit card in the mail.

Now, it’s over four months later and there’s still no money.

“It’s just a zero balance. There’s not any money on it,” he said, “I’ve had the Way2Go card but that’s not the way to go!”

Coxsey says although it’s an inconvenience, he’s OK compared to so many others.

His house is paid off, but he is having to drain his savings.

“But I will struggle if it takes much longer!” he said.

KFOR sent his issues over to the OESC.

Interim Director Shelley Zumwalt wasn’t available to speak Friday morning, but we spoke with her at the end of July about this issue.

“It makes me…honestly, you can kind of hear me getting angry. It makes me very angry,” she said.

Coxsey says he’s anxious to get back to work, but more importantly he wants Oklahomans to know that we’re all in this together.

“I hope everybody’s doing OK, and I hope God takes care of everybody like he’s been taking care of me,” he said.

LATEST STORIES: