PUSHMATAHA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A yet-to-be identified man died in a fiery crash with an electric power pole in Pushmataha County.

The crash occurred at 2:44 a.m. Saturday on Oklahoma 43, three miles north and two-and-a-half miles west of Clayton, Okla., according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials.

A 1997 Honda Civic was heading east on Oklahoma 43 when it overcorrected, crossed the center line, went off the right side of the road, rolled two and a quarter times and struck an electric pole, OHP officials said.

The electric pole landed on the Honda and sparked a fire inside the vehicle, officials said.

Crews freed the driver’s pinned body from the vehicle.

The driver has not yet been identified.

Driving at a “speed greater than reasonable and proper” was listed as the cause of the crash.

The weather was clear at the time of the crash.