UNION CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A local police department is mourning the loss of their chief.

Union City Police Chief Richard Stephens contracted COVID-19 and was admitted to the intensive care unit in December.

Sadly, Stephens died from the virus.

“It is with great pain that we must announce the passing of the greatest Police Chief we ever had the opportunity to work for. Chief Stephens’ was the epitome of a Great Leader: he put his people first, he inspired everyone around him, and he truly cared for people. Today, we lost a brother, a friend, and a true hero,” the Union City Police Department posted on Facebook.

If you would like to help with the medical expenses, you can head to any local BancFirst location and donate to the Union City Officer’s Donation Account.