FOUND: Union City Police cancel Amber Alert for 3 siblings; one suspect wanted for child sex crimes

UNION CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Union City Police issued an Amber Alert for three siblings on Friday morning and were thought to be with two suspects, one of whom was wanted for sexual assault of a child.

The Union Police Department confirms they located the children with their parents at a residence in Owasso.

The three children ages 6, 12, and 13, were found safe and have been taken into state custody.

The parents, 32- year old Samatha King and 35-year old Christian King were arrested.

Samantha King

Christian King

Christian has active warrants in Canadian County for sexual assault of a child. Officials also say he made suicidal comments to family members recently.