Union City raising funds for chief, lieutenant in ICU with COVID-19

UNION CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the state, officials with the Union City Police Department say some members of their team are fighting for their lives.

On Tuesday, the Union City Police Department posted that two members of the department are in the ICU with COVID-19.

Chief Richard Stephens has been in the ICU since December, and Lt. Brandon Owens was just admitted to the ICU on Saturday with the virus.

As they continue to fight for their lives, the police department is asking the community to help ease the burden of medical costs.

A donation account has been set up through BancFirst.

If you would like to help with the medical expenses, you can head to any local BancFirst location and donate to the Union City Officer’s Donation Account.

