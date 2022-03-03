OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Joy Hofmeister announced the 2022 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year during a ceremony at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum on Thursday.

Rebecka Peterson, a 10th-12th grade mathematics teacher at Union High School has been named 2022 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year.

“Public education is what’s still right in our society,” said Peterson after being named Teacher of the Year. “I truly believe access to free & high quality education is the bedrock of our society and teachers are at the heart of that.”

Her students’ Advanced Placement Calculus exam pass rate is 88%.

“Rebecka’s success in the classroom can be measured not only through the achievements of her students, but through the professional growth of the colleagues she inspires as well,” Hofmeister said. “In addition to recruiting and mentoring, she leads through collaboration. Rebecka’s enthusiasm and encouragement have motivated countless other teachers to strive to overcome the challenges of the pandemic and continue providing exemplary instruction to Oklahoma students.”

The Teacher of the Year will receive $10,000 in cash and prizes from community sponsors, including the use of a vehicle for a year to tour the state as Oklahoma’s next teacher ambassador.

Peterson joined the 11 other nominees at the ceremony Thursday morning.

“Teaching high school was never part of the plan. This job found me, not the other way around. However, aside from my family, this job offered me my life’s greatest gift: It revealed my purpose and exposed a passion I cannot deny,” Peterson told the Oklahoma State Department of Education when she was nominated in October. “I feel alive when I am with my students. I love who I am when I am with them. This job is my calling.”

All 12 nominees were named teachers of the year for their districts or schools, and selected after their applications were reviewed by a panel of educators, lawmakers and civic leaders.

The 2022 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year will take over the role starting July 1.