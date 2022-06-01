OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A new bar in downtown Oklahoma City will take visitors back in time as they enjoy cocktails inside a monumental bank vault.

The First National Center’s iconic bank vault has been converted to The Library of Distilled Spirits, which makes its grand debut on June 2.

Organizers say The Library of Distilled Spirits pays homage to the culture of craft cocktails with a selection of more than 200 classics, over 1,500 expressions of distilled spirits, and an archive of rare and fine spirits.

When guests head to the basement level of First National Center, they are greeted by the steel bank vault door that is lit with a myriad of mesmerizing neon colors.

Once inside, colorful art deco tiles line the ceiling and original safety deposit boxes line the walls, featuring the rarest and most unique expressions of distilled spirits.

Officials say a handful of boxes are left vacant for guests to purchase and store their chosen bottle.

The Library of Distilled Spirits will be open from Tuesday through Saturday, 4 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Reservations are available via www.libraryofdistilledspiritsokc.com.