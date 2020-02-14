Unique concert bringing back love of The Beatles on Valentine’s Day

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – A fun and unique concert will have you reaching for your love’s hand as you are transported back in time to 1964.

On Feb. 14, guests to The McKnight Center for the Performing Arts will be able to see ‘1964: The Tribute,’ a recreation of the famous 1964 Ed Sullivan Beatles performance.

“The Tribute has been thrilling audiences around the globe for decades, and we’re delighted it’s part of The McKnight Center’s Inaugural Season,” said Marilynn and Carl Thoma Executive Director Mark Blakeman. “It’s fitting to have this performance on Valentine’s Day, a day filled with love and nostalgia, since the talented group will be performing some of the Beatles’ most famous love songs.”

Guests will be able to hear the Beatles hit songs ‘I Want to Hold Your Hand,’ and ‘She Loves You.’

“Over 20 years of research and practice have contributed to making our show the most authentic Beatles tribute to date,” said Mark Benson, co-creator of The Tribute. “This performance will take the audience back to a moment in music history that will live on forever.”

The concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 14. Tickets are on sale now.