United Airlines installs touchless kiosks at Will Rogers World Airport

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The next time you head to the airport, you might notice a change when checking-in for your flight.

United Airlines announced that it is offering touchless check-in experiences for its customers.

This week, the airline expanded the technology to all 219 airports in the United States where it owns kiosks, including Will Rogers World Airport.

Officials say passengers can now safely check-in for a flight without touching a kiosk screen.

Once at the kiosk, United passengers can simply scan their boarding pass from their mobile device. Any luggage tags associated with the boarding pass will print immediately.