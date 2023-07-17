MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The United States Marshal Service is searching for a man they say is an aggravated sex offender out of Muskogee County.

According to officials, 32-year-old Ricky McFarland is wanted in Muskogee County on a felony warrant for Failure to Comply with the Oklahoma Sex Offender Registration Act.

Ricky McFarland. Image courtesy Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office.

Muskogee Co. Sheriff’s Office says McFarland is 6’3″ and approximately 230 pounds. He also has multiple tattoos, most notably his neck.

Anyone with information regarding McFarland’s whereabouts is asked to call the USMS on the non-emergency line at 918-577-6906 or message the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook.

Officials say there may be a reward up to $500 for information that leads to a direct arrest of McFarland.