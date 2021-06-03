United Way of Central Oklahoma 2021 Volunteer Award recipients named

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The United Way of Central Oklahoma has named the three community leaders who will be honored as the nonprofit’s 2021 Volunteer Award recipients.

The three award recipients will be honored during the United Way Gala on Friday, June 11, at Omni Oklahoma City Hotel.

“We are thrilled to honor and celebrate these three inspiring leaders,” said Sherri Lance, board chair of United Way of Central Oklahoma. “We are so grateful for the commitment these volunteers have shown to strengthening our community through their contributions to United Way, our Partner Agencies and Oklahoma.”

Brad Sheriff, Vice President of Information Technology for Ascent Resources, will receive the Ray Ackerman Leadership Award in recognition of his tireless efforts and devotion to the United Way mission, and for setting the standard for volunteering, leadership and caring.

“Sherriff has been involved with United Way since 2010, helping assess and improve the organization’s technology needs while recruiting other industry leaders for United Way to lean on for advice and support,” a United Way of Central Oklahoma news release states.

Kelly Dyer Fry, a member of the Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame who recently retired after 26 years with The Oklahoman, will receive the John and Berta Faye Rex Community Builder Award for sharing Rex’s vision in finding long-term solutions to community needs.

Related Content United Way of Central Oklahoma brings in $20 million for Health and Human Services Program

“The first woman editor and publisher in The Oklahoman’s history, Fry has utilized her influence in the community and media to advocate for issues such as mental health, addiction, homelessness and justice reform,” the news release states.

Former Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Turpen will receive the Richard H. Clements Lifetime Achievement Award for his lifelong dedication to volunteering, leadership and philanthropy to both the United Way and the community as a whole.

“Turpen is a long-time supporter of United Way of Central Oklahoma and has co-chaired the organization’s fundraising campaigns in 2015 and 2020, raising a total of $42.3 million,” the news release states.

Turpen has received dozens of awards, honors and appointments. He was inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame in 2010.

“We are thrilled to honor and celebrate these three inspiring leaders,” said Sherri Lance, board chair of United Way of Central Oklahoma. “We are so grateful for the commitment these volunteers have shown to strengthening our community through their contributions to United Way, our Partner Agencies and Oklahoma.”

Be sure to get fresh headlines delivered to your inbox weekday mornings! You can also sign-up for breaking email alerts! KFOR.com/Newsletters

The gala will also celebrate the United Way raising $20,428,686 in contributions during its 2020 fundraising campaign.

The 2021 fundraising campaign will kick-off during the gala.

Click here to donate to United Way.