United Way of Central Oklahoma brings in $20 million for Health and Human Services Program

Judy Love and Mike Turpen, United Way of Central Oklahoma Campaign Co-Chairs, along with Jim Couch, United Way of Central Oklahoma board chair, and Debby Hampton, United Way of Central Oklahoma president and CEO, present the grand total for the 2020 fundraising campaign.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The United Way of Central Oklahoma raised just over $20 million for health and human services programs throughout Central Oklahoma.

A grand total of $20,428,686 was raised. That money came from 19,000 donors and 700 workplace campaigns to support Central Oklahoma health and human service programs, according to a United Way of Central Oklahoma news release.

“During an extraordinary year, we were humbled to surpass our 2020 campaign goal,” said Debby Hampton, President and CEO of United Way of Central Oklahoma. “The generosity of our donors is always unmatched, but with the unprecedented challenges of this last year, the overwhelming support we received is truly remarkable. Thanks to the dedicated leadership of our campaign co-chairs Judy Love and Mike Turpen and the generous support of each donor, corporate partner and volunteer, United Way remains a community partner that central Oklahoma can count on – especially during a time when it is needed the most.”

The $20.4 million is the culmination of several campaigns and initiatives throughout 2020. Those campaigns are as follows:

United Way of Central Oklahoma – $14,620,265 contributed to support 56 Partner Agencies serving central Oklahoma.

State Charitable Campaign – $292,649 contributed through State of Oklahoma employee campaigns.

Heart of the City Campaign – $520,167 contributed through City of Oklahoma City employee campaigns.

United Way of Logan County – $177,490 contributed to support 10 Partner Agencies serving Logan County.

United Way of Canadian County – $185,449 contributed to support 16 Partner Agencies serving Canadian County.

EmbraceOKC – $722,725 contributed to support behavioral health improvements in Oklahoma City Public Schools.

Donor Directed – $496,500 contributed by donors and directed to specific United Way of Central Oklahoma Partner Agencies.

COVID-19 Response Fund – $2,908,441 contributed to support Partner Agencies of United Way of Central Oklahoma, Canadian and Logan Counties in addressing COVID-19-related needs.

Ice Storm Response Fund – $505,000 contributed to provide emergency relief following the October 2020 ice storm.

United Way of Central Oklahoma distributes donor dollars into the community through 56 Partner Agencies that serve health and human service needs.

“All programs are thoroughly reviewed annually to ensure contributions are properly invested with the highest level of accountability,” the news release states.

A 20th annual United Way Gala will celebrate the 2020 fundraising campaign – rescheduled for June 11, 2021 – at the Omni Oklahoma City Hotel.

“During the event, award winners, volunteers and Partner Agencies will be recognized for their tremendous efforts during 2020, followed by the kick-off to the 2021 annual campaign,” the news release states.