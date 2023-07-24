SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital – Shawnee has given a hefty donation to help support recovery efforts following the April 19 tornado.

According to the United Way of Pottawatomie County, its Shawnee Recovery Fund, which supports the community affected by the tornado on April 19, 2023, has received a $100,000 donation from SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital – Shawnee.

United Way of Pottawatomie Co. Shawnee Recovery Fund received $100K donation from SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital – Shawnee. Image courtesy United Way of Pottawatomie County.

“All of us at SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital – Shawnee were saddened at the devastation caused by the tornadoes that tore through our community and impacted our friends, families, neighbors and co-workers,” said Angi Mohr, President, SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital – Shawnee. “Our Mission guides us and our commitment to help our community in this time of need. We are happy to give this donation, knowing it will help our community to recover and rebuild; we are Shawnee Strong.”

Officials say FEMA has received more than 1,700 applications from Pottawatomie Co. residents as of July 1. Catholic Charities, Archdiocese of Oklahoma City, is under contract with the State of Oklahoma to be the organization in charge of case management for the April 19 Shawnee Tornado.

“Even though we are now 90 days post-disaster, our citizens have a long road to full recovery to get their homes back to a safe and secure condition,” said Sandy Vanderburg, Executive Director of United Way of Pottawatomie County. “This tremendous gift from SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital – Shawnee will help so many individuals in their journey to rebuild. As a community, we are grateful for our local hospital and their generosity.”

For more information, visit unitedwaypottco.org.