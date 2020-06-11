United Way teams up with organization to get PPE to Oklahoma nonprofits

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As Oklahoma City reopens for business, many nonprofits are still struggling to find personal protective equipment to help employees serve their clients.

Officials say the United Way of Central Oklahoma’s COVID-19 Response Fund and its partner agency, NewView Oklahoma, have teamed up to make sure all 73 United Way partner agencies in central Oklahoma have access to the PPE they need.

United Way of Central Oklahoma president and CEO Debby Hampton said she visited a partner agency that was giving food and other resources to those in need in the midst of the pandemic. She says she realized the organization was running out of masks and gloves.

“The lack of access to adequate PPE is just one more challenge for our nonprofits while providing critical services to record numbers of clients,” Hampton said. “I knew United Way had to help.”

Boys & Girls Clubs of Oklahoma County picking up PPE donated by the United Way of Central Oklahoma

Through the partnership with NewView Oklahoma, United Way of Central Oklahoma is funding $83,000 of PPE through its COVID-19 Response Fund.

“We’re uniquely set up to adapt to this crisis,” said Lauren Branch, NewView president and CEO. “We are honored to partner with United Way to provide PPE to fellow agencies. This is what being a United Way partner agency is really about.”