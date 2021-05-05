Unity Over Violence Prayer March to be held in Tulsa in commemoration of Tulsa Race Massacre’s centennial year

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Tulsa organizations will come together to hold a Unity Over Violence Prayer March in commemoration of the Centennial Year of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, May 7, according to a news release.

The march will begin at the Greenwood Cultural Center, located in the historic Greenwood District, and continue for one mile to Tulsa City Hall.

“There will be speakers, songs, hymns, and spiritual songs as well as prayers and intercessions from civic officials and multiple faith leaders from several denominations,” the news release states.

The march schedule is as follows:

10:00 a.m. Beginning of Service (Black Wall Street Memorial)

11:00 a.m. March Begins

11:30 a.m. Arrival at Tulsa City Hall

11:40 a.m. Prayer Service

1:00 p.m. Benediction/Conclusion of the Service.

The Greenwood Arts & Cultural Society is partnering with the Oklahoma Democratic Party, Jewish Federation of Tulsa, The Oklahoma Eagle Newspaper, historic Vernon AME Church and other esteemed organizations to hold the march.

The Tulsa Race Massacre occurred over an 18 hour period from May 31 to June 1, 1921, as a white mob attacked Black community members and set fire to homes and businesses in the predominately Black Greenwood neighborhood in Tulsa.

In this 1921 image provided by the Library of Congress, smoke billows over Tulsa, Okla. For decades, when it was discussed at all, the killing of hundreds of people in a prosperous black business district in 1921 was referred to as the Tulsa race riot. Under new standards developed by teachers for approaching the topic, students are encouraged to consider the differences between labeling it a “massacre” instead of a “riot,” as it is still commemorated in state laws. (Alvin C. Krupnick Co./Library of Congress via AP)

The casualties were enormous.

“In the wake of the violence, 35 city blocks lay in charred ruins, more than 800 people were treated for injuries and contemporary reports of deaths began at 36. Historians now believe as many as 300 people may have died,” the Tulsa Historical Society and Museum website states.