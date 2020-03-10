Universities still weighing options of going to online based classes after spring break

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The University of Oklahoma says it has not made a decision on whether the university will go to web-based classes for the first two weeks following spring break.

Many students have travel plans, and OU is considering all options to prevent a potential spread of COVID-19. On Tuesday, Interim President Joseph Harroz sent the following letter to the OU Community:

“Dear OU Community:

We are closely monitoring the spread of COVID-19 in coordination with public health experts, our counterparts at Oklahoma State University, and the Governor’s Office. Together, we are exploring ways to mitigate further transmission of the virus.

While OU is considering the possibility of suspending in-person classes on the Norman campus following Spring Break, no final decision has been made. A formal announcement will be communicated in the coming days. If students are leaving campus before the end of the week, they should take any instructional materials and devices needed in the event that face-to-face instruction is temporarily suspended and replaced with online learning. Resources will be made available to students and faculty should this decision be made. Face-to-face instruction is planned to continue uninterrupted on both the OU-Tulsa and OUHSC campuses. The University will provide regular updates as the situation evolves.

Any member of the OU community who is traveling during Spring Break must abide by the University’s travel guidelines and health screening procedures. Today we have issued new domestic air travel and international travel guidelines, which are available here. We advise all community members to exercise caution in their travels and to stay informed by regularly checking the CDC website.

For updates and guidance from the University on COVID-19, visit coronavirus.ou.edu.

Our primary concern is the health, safety, and welfare of the OU community. We thank all students, faculty, and staff for their patience as we proceed in navigating this important matter.

Most students think moving to online classes after spring break is a smart, but some are worried it could interfere with what they need to do to graduate. “For us seniors we have recitals to give for our final grades, and mine is a week after spring break. I’m not sure I’ll be able to do that if classes are canceled,” vocal performance major Ashley Carr told News 4. “We have to work so close net with our professors and our pianists. If we had to do things over Skype it wouldn’t be able to work because of the lag, and we wouldn’t benefit from it. It would probably make things really difficult.”