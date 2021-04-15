University in Oklahoma ranks high nationally for homeland security program

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (KFOR) – Northeastern State University in Tahlequah was ranked as having one of the best homeland security programs in the nation.

Study.com recently ranked the nation’s top homeland security degree programs and Northeastern State University came in at number six.

NSU’s homeland security program is Oklahoma’s only Bachelor’s degree program in that field, according to an NSU news release.

“I was delightedly shocked,” James Buster Hall, assistant professor of criminal justice at NSUBA, said about the ranking.

Photo courtesy of Northeastern State University Facebook page

The term “homeland security” did not exist prior to the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, according to Hall.

The Department of Homeland Security was created at NSU with an accompanying academic curriculum following that tragic day.

The program began as a concentration for Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice majors, the news release states.

NSU faculty received approval six years ago to offer a stand-alone homeland security degree.

Go to academics.nsuok.edu/criminaljustice/DegreePrograms/HomelandSecurity.aspx to learn more about NSU’s homeland security program.