University of Central Oklahoma ending face mask mandate, social distancing for fully vaccinated individuals

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – University of Central Oklahoma administrators will end the face mask mandate and social distancing protocols for individuals on campus who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The change will go into effect on Monday, May 24, according to UCO officials.

“The updated guidance is consistent with the recently revised CDC guidelines and recommendations that fully vaccinated individuals ‘those who have received their final COVID-19 vaccination at least two weeks ago’ no longer need to wear masks or practice social distancing as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to decline, and vaccination efforts continue,” officials said.

People on campus who have not been vaccinated are required to wear a mask to protect themselves and others. School officials prefer a surgical or KN95 mask be used.

Those who have been vaccinated can voluntarily wear a mask if they choose.

Hand sanitizer dispensers will remain in various campus locations.

University officials say they are continually improving filtration systems in buildings and thoroughly cleaning and disinfecting campus facilities.

“The revised CDC guidelines mean the university can return to Level 1 operations, as defined in the university’s COVID-19 operational decision-making framework,” the news release states.

Go to www.uco.edu for more information.