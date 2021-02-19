University of Central Oklahoma professors offer online toolkit for families struggling with K-12 virtual learning

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – It’s been almost one year since schools began the transition to online learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic – a situation that has lead to stress for students, parents and caregivers.

While some schools are fully in-person now or on a mixed schedule, many still rely on some form of virtual classes.

Now, professors at the University of Central Oklahoma are offering a toolkit on how to take on the role of teacher for K-12 students.

In this new online toolkit, parents and caregivers can find instructional videos on how to navigate the role of teaching.

“There’s a reason why our teachers go to college and get a degree to do this profession,” said Adrienne Nobles with UCO. “Then they have additional certifications and a lot of them go on to graduate or master’s degree after that. It does take a lot of skill.”

From reading, to P.E., to science – the video collection gives ways to teach with hands-on, at-home activities.

It also offers advice on maintaining that home/school, family/teacher balance.

Professors hope these lessons can be the keys to online learning success for students and their parents.

“It’s not just here’s how you can teach a child to read,” Nobles said. “It’s here’s how to create the environment and build those skills that allow them to thrive and build the material and be prepared for that wonderful day when we do get past this.”

You can access the toolkit here.

UCO hopes to expand it – and they are welcoming input from parents on different topics to address.