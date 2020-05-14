University of Central Oklahoma ranked top university for forensic biology

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The University of Central Oklahoma has been named one of the top universities in the nation for forensic biology.

Forensics Colleges ranked UCO’s forensic biology program as the sixth best in the nation out of 15 schools, according to a University of Central Oklahoma news release.

UCO is the only Oklahoma higher education institution to appear on the list.

Ranking factors include the following:

• Hands-on skills with laboratory classes

• Seminars and internships or field study offered through the program

• Facilities at a university

• Partnerships

• Career placement opportunities

UCO students can receive a Bachelor of Science degree in forensic science with a molecular biology concentration. The university’s W. Roger Webb Forensic Science Institute (FSI) offers the program, which requires a concurrent degree in biology and 36 additional credits in forensic biology coursework for a second Bachelor’s degree in forensic science and molecular biology, according to the news release.

“This recognition illustrates the commitment of the Forensic Science Institute to offer our students an education in forensic biology that prepares them for employment in our nation’s crime laboratories,” said Dwight Adams, Ph.D., director of the FSI at UCO. “We are honored to be named alongside other equally impressive programs in forensic science.”

Students who graduate with a Bachelor of Science degree in forensic science with a molecular biology concentration will have met the FBI’s Quality Assurance Standards for education, and can therefore be employed in forensic DNA laboratories nationwide, according to the news release.

Central’s Forensic Biology degree program is accredited by the Forensic Science Education Program Accreditation Commission (FEPAC), the news release states.

Click here for Forensics Colleges’ complete rankings.