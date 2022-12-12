ORLANDO, Fla. (KFOR) – Students from the University of Central Oklahoma won numerous awards at the International Collegiate Sales Competition (ICSC) in Orlando, Florida.

According to UCO, students from the College of Business Professional Sales team competed at the ICSC in Orlando, placing first in the role-play category and third overall. Officials say this is UCO’s highest-ranking achievement at the ICSC in the team’s history.

More than 160 students, representing 80 colleges and universities across the United States had the opportunity to to use their skills in role-play events, a sales management case, speed-selling pitches and community involvement.

Two students from the team, Mattison Bullard and Cooper Crick, also placed second and third individually in the role-play competition. According to UCO, these rankings are the highest individual rankings for any UCO student at a national competition.

“These accomplishments are a reflection of the hard work and dedication of these students, along with the quality of UCO’s professional selling program on a national stage,” said Emily Goad, Ph.D., team coach and assistant professor of marketing at Central.