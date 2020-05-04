University of Central Oklahoma to resume face-to-face classes, activities on campus this fall

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – The University of Central Oklahoma is planning to resume in-person classes and activities on campus this fall.

University officials say they are currently working to identify and implement proper safety protocols in anticipation of students’ return, adding the return will be dependent “upon guidance established by local, state, and federal entities.”

Plans for faculty and staff to gradually return to campus beginning June 1 are being developed within each division and will be finalized in the coming weeks.

Despite the physical campus reopening, many services will continue to be offered virtually.

Individuals who need to come to campus are asked to wear a protective face mask and observe social distancing guidelines when interacting with others.