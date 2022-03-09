NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents approved changes intended to streamline academic service fees for students.

OU’s new tuition and fee simplification initiative will eliminate approximately 650 academic service fees and realign certain existing fees, bringing more transparency to the use of fee monies collected, as well as simplifying student bursar bills, in the 2022-2023 academic year, according to an OU news release.

“The heart of our strategic plan is the student experience, and simplifying our fee structure creates clarity for our students and their families,” said OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. “These changes contribute to our overall efforts to make an OU education more attainable to more people, while also making it easier to understand how fee dollars are used.”

The initiative also includes the university establishing a $40 per-credit-hour increase to targeted STEM fields to fund hiring new faculty, undergraduate research opportunities and targeted capital investments to support research-intensive areas.

Harroz said though the increase will have an average annual cost impact to students of around $670 before discounts or scholarships, the university will continue prioritizing financial aid for students.

“In the last five years, need-based aid for OU students increased 40%, but we are committed to doing more,” Harroz said. “At OU, we have a plan to substantially increase the availability of need-based aid so that students who have the ability to succeed and excel also have the opportunity. It’s our top fundraising priority.”

The proposed academic service fee changes now move to the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education for final approval.