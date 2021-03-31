University of Oklahoma and Chickasaw Nation join in securing Cross Village Complex

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The University of Oklahoma and the Chickasaw Nation are partnering to acquire the Cross Village complex and make it part of OU Housing’s suite of on-campus living facilities this coming fall 2021 semester.

The university reached an agreement – subject to OU Board of Regents’ approval – with Provident Oklahoma Education Resources Inc., current owner of the Cross Village housing project, which is located on the university’s Norman campus, according to an OU news release.

“The agreement resolves all issues relating to Cross, including the pending litigation, and adds Cross Village to OU’s on-campus housing portfolio,” the news release states.

OU is partnering with the Chickasaw Nation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Sovereign Properties Holdco, LLC to refinance the Cross Village complex.

Cross Village is located on the Norman campus at the corner of Jenkins Avenue and Fourth Street. It is described in the news release as a premier 1,200-bed complex featuring a variety of amenities, including a 24-hour fitness facility and a black box theater. Cross also includes retail storefronts and meeting spaces, the news release states.

Sovereign Properties Holdco will handle short-term financing for OU as it prepares to issue new bond indentures for the complex.

University of Oklahoma. Photo by Robert H. Taylor

The agreement states that Sovereign Properties Holdco will take up the land lease currently held by Provident and lease it back to the university until OU secures its own financing, according to the news release.

“Creating best-in-class housing for our students is a key component of our strategic plan, and this agreement allows us to do so years ahead of schedule and with a premier product in Cross Village,” said OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. “With this exciting announcement, we seize the remarkable opportunity to accelerate our housing plan, further cementing OU’s leadership in creating a first-class experience for our students, from the education they receive to the place they call home while they are here. The Chickasaw Nation is a pivotal partner in assisting us in the resolution of this matter and we are extremely grateful for their involvement.”

OU’s original Freshman Housing Master Plan, which was approved by the OU Board of Regents earlier in March, anticipated that the Adams Tower replacement will be completed in 2025.

Acquiring Cross Village allows university officials to fast-track their plan, presenting a “premier residential option” for students as an immediate replacement in 2021. The university can then proceed with the demolition of Adams Tower this summer, the news release states.

“The Chickasaw Nation is honored to play a role in the resolution of the issues surrounding this much-needed asset,” said Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby. “We view our long-standing relationship with the University of Oklahoma as an investment in academic excellence. We are confident our investment in OU and other academic communities across the state will bring returns in the form of greater opportunities for student success for generations to come.”

“We are excited to assist the university in executing this part of its strategic plan for major upgrades in student housing,” said Bill Lance, Secretary of Commerce for the Chickasaw Nation. “There is no question the move by OU freshmen to the Cross complex will enhance their student-life experience.”