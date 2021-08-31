University of Oklahoma bringing back tailgating, other game day activities for 2021 football season

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The University of Oklahoma is returning to tailgating and other game day activities and celebrations for the 2021 football season.

An announcement from the university states that designated campus areas for public and reserved tailgating will largely reflect tailgating areas from the 2019 season.

Fans can begin setting up tailgating equipment at noon on the day before the scheduled game.

The below file provided by OU contains a map that indicates designated tailgating areas and game day road closures, as well as the university’s tailgating policies. You can download the map and information by clicking below:

The Sooners will kickoff the season against Tulane University at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

University officials strongly encourage people who attend the events to wear face masks indoors, especially in high-density settings. Officials recommend that anyone who participates in an event on OU property be vaccinated first.

Go to ou.edu/together for more information on OU’s COVID-19 protocols.

NORMAN, OK – NOVEMBER 25: A general view of the stadium during the West Virginia Mountaineers vs. the Oklahoma Sooners game at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on November 25, 2017 in Norman, Oklahoma. Oklahoma defeated West Virginia 59-31. (Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images)

The following game day events and gatherings will return this year:

Walk of Champions

OU Alumni Association Boomer Bash – New location: Lissa and Cy Wagner Hall Lawn (Starting with the Sept. 11 game)

Sooner Club Champions Tailgate (Starting with the Sept. 11 game)

Tailgate Guys (Starting with the Sept. 11 game)

Varsity O Tailgate (Starting with the Sept. 11 game)

Fall Family Weekend will be held Sept. 24-26. More information is available here.

Homecoming activities will be held Oct. 11-16. More information is available here.

OU also announced that the below game day events and traditions are also returning for 2021:

Allstate Party at the Palace, college events and gatherings (Starting with the Sept. 11 game)

Duck Pond RV Parking

SooneRVillage at Lloyd Noble Center

Certain roads near campus will be closed or restricted on game day for efficient traffic flow and pedestrian safety, according to the announcement.

Limited campus parking is available in certain parking lots on game day for $30; both cash and cards are accepted.

Individuals who ride the shuttle to and from Lloyd Noble Center on game day are required to wear a face mask, in compliance with federal Department of Transportation mandates. For game day traffic and parking information, go to soonersports.com/sports/2020/9/10/football-game-day-parking.aspx.