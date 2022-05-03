NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The University of Oklahoma Class of 2022 raised thousands of dollars for a special gift to three campus projects.

The Class of 2022 raised nearly $15,000 so far, surpassing their $5,000 fundraising goal. That money will benefit the University Counseling Center, OU Food Pantry and Miracle Mindset College Access Program, according to OU officials.

It has been a tradition since 1906 for each OU graduating class to sponsor a gift that both reflects their time spent at the university and says thank you to their alma mater.

“The Class Gift Committee and I loved being able to help raise money for the University Counseling Center, OU Food Pantry and the Miracle Mindset College Access Program,” said Madison Ellis, Class Gift Committee chair for the Student Alumni Board. “We are extremely proud of the success of this year’s class campaign.”

The committee selected the three organizations that will receive the raised funds. Seniors were encouraged to honor their graduation year with a $20.22 contribution.

The funds will support student mental health services, free supplemental food assistance for OU students, faculty and staff and scholarships for first-generation, low-income Oklahoma high school students, OU officials said.

Please visit www.soonerconnect.com/classgift22 for more information on this year’s class gift or to donate on behalf of a graduating senior.