NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The University of Oklahoma Commencement Ceremony scheduled for this evening will have a different location because of inclement weather.

The commencement will now be held at the Lloyd Noble Center, 2900 S. Jenkins Ave., in Norman.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and the ceremony will begin at 7:30 p.m.

The ceremony will be livestreamed at link.ou.edu/may-2022-commencement.

Additional information is available at https://www.ou.edu/commencement.