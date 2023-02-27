NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Students and faculty from the Helmerich School of Drama have been awarded for their work.

According to the University of Oklahoma, staff and students attended the 2023 Southwest United States Institute for Theatre Technology winter symposium held in January in Frisco, Texas, to participate in workshops and design competitions.

OU says Kellen Sapp, Abby Knauber, professor Lloyd Cracknell, Cassi Crain and Erasmo Salinas were awarded for their work in performing arts design.

“I am always impressed by the results our students have in regional and national competitions,” said Jon Young, interim director of the Helmerich School of Drama. “It is a true testament to their talent and commitment as young artists. I also want to say thanks to our dedicated faculty and professional staff within the College of Fine Arts and the School of Drama for their commitment to teaching our students”

According to OU, the awards include:

Kellen Sapp, a lighting design sophomore, won the Recognition in Lighting Design Award

Abby Knauber, a scenic design junior, won the 2023 Archibald-Texas Scenic Scholarship Award

Cassi Crain, a lighting design senior, won the Don Child’s Schuler-Shook Award

Erasmo Salinas, a scenic design junior, won the Excellence in Technical Direction Award

Professor Lloyd Cracknell was awarded the Oscar Brockett Teaching Award