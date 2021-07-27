University of Oklahoma officially requests to become part of SEC

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The University of Oklahoma took another big step toward changing athletic conferences on Tuesday. Both OU and the University of Texas officially went on the record as wanting to join the SEC.

After a week of rumors and speculation, now some concrete moves. Yesterday, the Sooners and Longhorns basically told the Big 12 that they were out of the conference in 2025. Today, the two schools say bring on the SEC.

“I think its really exciting. I looking forward to playing some of the teams that are in the SEC,” said Sooner fan Heath Taylor.

“I’ve never liked that the SEC teams chant ‘S-E-C, S-E-C.’ In the Big 12, we support our team first, conference second,” said Sooner fan Noble McIntyre.

“I think it helps them in recruiting, especially. So, I think it’s a great thing for them,” said Sooner fan Jeff Goucher.

Sooner fans are reacting to news that the OU and Texas school presidents sent the following letter to the Southeastern Conference, Tuesday, officially asking to join the SEC in 2025.

“The University of Oklahoma and The University of Texas at Austin (the “Universities”) request invitations for membership to the Southeastern Conference (the “SEC”) starting on July 1, 2025. We believe that there would be mutual benefit to the Universities on the one hand, and the SEC on the other hand, for the Universities to become members of the SEC. We look forward to the prospect of discussions regarding this matter.”

The SEC Commissioner came right back with this statement:

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey’s statement

Sooner Head Football Coach Lincoln Riley appeared at a pre-scheduled booster/coaches luncheon in Norman on Tuesday. School officials say no OU personnel can comment on the SEC move right now.

“We can’t talk about it up on this stage,” said OU play-by-play man, Toby Rowland.

Right now, everyone involved saying the Sooners and Longhorns will stay in the Big Twelve through the end of the 2024-25 football season. But speculation is still swirling that the schools could negotiate a buyout and move to the SEC sooner. What do the fans think?

“If they really have to pay $75-80 million, I’d say no. Play it out until 2025,” said McIntyre.

“I think it will end up happening faster just because the other schools in the Big 12 may find other homes too and they will want to get out sooner as well,” said Taylor.

Three quarters of the 14 SEC teams will have to vote “yes” for the move to happen. That vote could happen as early as Thursday at a scheduled SEC meeting.